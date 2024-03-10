Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/10/2024 – 17:19

The Annual Assembly of Governors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), approved this Sunday, 10th, at an annual meeting held in Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, a capital increase of US$ 3.5 billion for IDB Invest, the private sector of the group that finances projects and companies. The Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, governor of Brazil at the bank, was present at the meeting.

The strategy outlined by the Assembly during the annual meeting, according to the note released by the Planning department, will be valid for the next seven years and aims to facilitate larger-scale loans “with a significant impact on reducing poverty and inequality in America Latin America and the Caribbean.” The capital increase for IDB Invest, for example, according to the ministry, will contribute to generating more formal jobs and financing the energy transition.

“This model (from IDB Invest) will allow annual financing for 2.5 million micro and small businesses, 306 thousand women entrepreneurs, 44 thousand farmers and 1.6 million poor and vulnerable people in the region. With the mobilization of the private sector, we will improve the lives of those who need it most”, said Tebet during the meeting.

The Assembly also approved the recapitalization of BID Lab, an organization within the BID group focused on innovation and startups. According to Planning, IDB Lab has already invested more than US$240 million in Brazil, guaranteeing support for more than 31 “unicorn” companies.