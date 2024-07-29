Ciudad Juárez— In a ceremony in memory of Idaly Juache Laguna, who disappeared in 2010 and would have celebrated her 34th birthday today, family and friends placed pink ribbons and crosses on the old building known as the Hotel Verde, in the Bellavista neighborhood.

Norma Laguna, Idaly’s mother, said they decided to go to the place on Ignacio Manuel Alramirano and Mariano Samaniego streets, where her daughter was held and whose remains were found in 2012 in the El Navajo stream in the Juarez Valley.

He said that it has been 14 long years of absence, of not being able to hug his daughter and 14 years of indifference from the authorities.

She asked those who administer justice not to forget other young girls who remain missing, and for the authorities to continue the investigations until the end.