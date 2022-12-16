What are their funds and what do they invest in?

Currently, we have Fiagro Az Quest Sole, focused on private credit with the proposal to finance the growth of companies. The strategy is to increase productivity with a focus on increasing the cash generation of these agribusiness companies. The fund, however, is not focused only on companies in the sector, we also work to encourage increased production by farmers. The companies that the fund provides credit for are from various sectors, such as wines, fruits, supermarkets, the fertilizer chain, seeds, organics, etc. Our remuneration target is between CDI + 3% and CDI + 5% per year.

What percentage should the Fiagros occupy in the wallet?

Fiagro can be seen as an alternative investment instrument, or even fixed income, since it is an investment in incentive products. In the world, investments in agro are part of 5% to 7% of the portfolio of managers. However, this investment will still not have a large tradable volume available on the market, but the investor should have around 3% and 5%. This range would be a good allocation percentage.

How can an investor find Fiagros ESG?

Investments that follow ESG criteria should be viewed as a form of allocation. In agribusiness, there are ways to apply yourself to businesses with an environmental focus, such as biodiesel producers. There are also other possibilities, such as carbon credits. Funds that invest in companies that work with these two themes or similar ones are part of the ESG world. Overall, Fiagros have flexibility. Perhaps today the market is still not mature enough to release an exclusively ESG product. But the investor can find these theses within the funds.

How should an investor find a good Fiagro?

We believe that any product that is highly diversified across multiple sectors is more interesting than funds with highly concentrated investments. The agro sector has been pointing to growth for the next year, although it may face some problems, such as a drought in the Midwest, which may subtly disrupt soy production. Therefore, we see that the investor should opt for Fiagros that have regional diversification.

GRADES

Paramis and Fisalis seal partnership for Fiagro

The manager Paramis Capital entered into a partnership with Fisalis to launch a Fiagro FIP that will buy degraded farms to recover them and make them productive in a period of ten years, the company informed on Tuesday (13). The fund will be closed, and the expectation is to raise around R$ 500 million. For Paramis Capital partner Danilo Ribeiro, this is just the first step of the partnership. “We will start with this product, but the goal is to work in a lasting partnership”, he said.

Crypto 357 captures 100k followers in 15 days

The Crypto 357 project captured 100,000 followers on social media in just 15 days, the company said on Monday (12). According to the project’s creators, Verí Moreira and Tuanny Blumer, the proposal is to bring more women with financial education content. According to them, the stock investment market was extremely masculine until ten years ago. Today, almost 25% of the participants are women. “In less than 15 days, there are already two exchanges offering support,” said Blumer.

Suno Asset will have a solar energy FII

Suno Asset raised funds for the real estate investment fund (FII) Suno Energias Limpas. The objective is to raise BRL 500 million in the public offering (CVM 400) for ordinary investors, according to the manager. The amount will be used to invest in solar energy projects (photovoltaic projects) throughout 2023. The fund’s shares will be openly traded on the Stock Exchange (B3) until 2024, the year in which investors will begin to receive the first income from the fund .

IN HIGH

69%

It was the soaring volume in agribusiness receivables certificates (CRAs) and real estate receivables (CRIs), to BRL 79.9 billion from January to November 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, according to data released by the Brazilian Association of Entities of the Financial and Capital Markets (Anbima) on Monday (12). In 11 months of the year, the CRAs have R$ 38.7 billion in closed offers. In November, the volume was R$ 1.2 billion in agribusiness receivables and R$ 4.5 billion in CRIs.

LOW

10.6%

It was the drop in the total financial volume in capital market offers from January to November 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, according to Anbima. The accumulated result for the current year reaches R$ 466.5 billion, of which R$ 234.9 billion in corporate debt securities (debentures). In November, issues totaled R$ 21.5 billion, with emphasis on a volume of R$ 8.6 billion in debentures. In variable income, Anbima did not record share offerings.