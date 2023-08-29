The tropical storm idalia made landfall Monday night at the western end of Cuba shortly before it begins to be considered a hurricane, reported the Institute of Meteorology (Insmet) of the Caribbean country.

Insmet experts explained on Cuban state television that the cyclone crossed Cape de Saint Anthonya narrow strip of land at the westernmost point of the Cuban islandaround 9:00 p.m. local time (01:00 GMT on Tuesday).

Tonight Idalia must become a hurricane

The expert Jose Rubiera He predicted that in “a few hours tonight Idalia should become a hurricane” because the drop in atmospheric pressure is raising the speed of the wind and, consequently, intensifying the tropical cyclone.

Rubiera spoke of “very strong storms” in Pinar del Río, the westernmost province of Cuba, and a considerable increase in the force of the wind. That region and those adjacent to Isla de la Youth and Artemisare in a state of cyclonic alarmthe third of the four chronological phases according to the Cuban categorization.

Strong swells have also been recorded in the west and southwest of Cuba that have caused the entry of the sea in some low-lying areas. Several thousand people have been evacuated preventively.

Idalia, which is advancing north, towards Florida (United States), has gained strength, configuration and speed in the last few hours. The Insmet has registered gusts of up to 118 kilometers per hour where they anticipate that the eye of the hurricane will soon settle.

This storm brings bitter memories to the island, a little less than a year after the scourge of Hurricane Ian, which with category three crossed precisely the province of Pinewood of the river from south to north at the end of September 2022.

Ian It caused the death of at least five people and left considerable material damage in more than 100,000 homes, many of which have not yet been repaired, according to official figures.

It also damaged the supply of drinking water, seriously affected agriculture, especially in the cultivation of tobacco -the star agricultural product of Pinar del Río- and led to the total collapse of the National Electric System, causing a general blackout on the island that took days to get out.

EFE

