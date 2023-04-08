Idaho Governor Brad Little signed a bill on Wednesday that prohibits adults from helping minors get an abortion in another state. [Nota da Tradução: Recentemente, Idaho se tornou o segundo estado dos Estados Unidos a aprovar uma proibição quase total do aborto, semelhante à do Texas, permitindo que a intervenção aconteça com no máximo seis semanas de gestação.]

“With the reversal of the Supreme Court of the United States in roe vs. wade last summer, the right and duty to establish legal abortion policy finally returned to our state democratic process,” Little wrote in a letter to state legislators on Wednesday.

[Nota da Tradução: O caso Roe vs. Wade foi um litígio judicial de 1973 em que a Suprema Corte dos Estados Unidos decidiu que a Constituição norte-americana deveria permitir o aborto sem restrição governamental. O caso deu origem a uma jurisprudência, revogada em 2022, que determinava que regulamentações estaduais restritivas ao aborto seriam inconstitucionais, o que contrariava a própria Constituição dos EUA. A partir de 2022, a decisão retornou aos estados, que podem decidir se criam legislações pró-vida ou abortistas.]

“The ‘abortion trafficking’ provision in the bill seeks only to prevent unemancipated minor girls from being taken to another state for an abortion without the knowledge and consent of their parents or guardians,” he added.

Since the revocation of Roe v. wadeIdaho adopted one of the most pro-life bans in the United States, making termination of pregnancy illegal at all stages except in cases of rape, incest, or threat to the mother’s life.

“Giving money to minors, giving them rides, helping them schedule a doctor’s appointment in another state, any activity necessary to help a young woman leave the state, any of these actions will be punishable,” said Elisabeth Smith, Director of Policy and Advocacy at the Center for Reproductive Rights [uma entidade abortista]to the American news network NBC News.

“Bill 242 (Brad Little’s signed bill number) may be the most extreme bill I’ve seen in my career,” added Smith.

The new bill appears to be a response to neighboring states, especially Oregon, which identify themselves as sanctuaries for women seeking legal access to abortions.

“Oregon does not reject anyone seeking health care. Period,” said then-Governor Kate Brown months ago. “To all Americans who feel scared, angry and disappointed, to all who need an abortion and don’t know where they can access safe reproductive health care, know that you are not alone, and the fight is not over.” .

A local committee of Planned Parenthood, an abortionist organization in the United States, condemned the new ban on the bill. “This legislation is despicable, and we will do everything in our power to stop it,” the group posted on Twitter.

“This bill criminalizes an adult who helps a young woman access abortion care with the intent to hide the abortion from her parents. Although most young women include their parents in the decision to have an abortion, some are in dangerous situations and abusive.”

The new legislation will take effect in May.

©2023 National Review. Published with permission. original in english.