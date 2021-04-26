The ranchers of the state of IdahoIn the United States, they have been demanding for years the Government to do something to end the continuous attacks of wolves they suffer. Finally, the Senate has approved a bill that will allow to kill 90% of the copies who live in the area so that the population is reduced from 1,506 to 150 wolves. A “necessary” measure, according to Republican Senator Mark Harris, who voted in favor of the bill.

Presently, there was in Idaho a Wolf Control Fund in the state of Idaho that had a 400,000 budget dollars to control the population of these animals. In fact, in the last two years, about 500 wolves have been killed annually by hunters, trappers and wolf control measures carried out by state and federal authorities, as reported Associated Press. The new law would grant the Fund another $ 190,000 to hire professionals to take care of this task. Besides, also the limit on the number of wolves a hunter can kill would be removed, pick up The New York Times.

“The purpose of this legislation is to control the population, not eliminate it”says Van Burtenshaw, also a Republican senator and a supporter of the project. The proposal has had great support, since it has been approved by a majority of 26 to 7, but still has to be approved in the State House of Representatives and finally, signed by Governor Brad Little, a Republican who has yet to reveal whether or not he will sign.

Opinion division

Supporters of the bill denounce that wolves, in addition to attacking herds, also reduce the number of deer and elk that can hunt legally in Idaho, which entails a economic cost to the state. “There are too many wolves in the state of Idaho. They are destroying the ranchers. They are destroying wildlife. This is a necessary bill, ”Harris argues.

On the other hand, those who run against it say that it is a cruel practice that will have devastating consequences for these animals. “Beyond the rampant cruelty and the devastation that the passage of this bill would bring the wolves, this legislation represents a threat to wolves across the country”Criticizes Maggie Howell, executive director of the Wolf Conservation Center. In this sense, he regrets that “there is very little control over what hunters who are hired will do. I just wished we had had 1% of that money to promote tourism. “

“The sudden move by the Idaho Senate to pass this bill encourages the cruel death of more than 1,000 wolves statewide”, Says, for his part, Andrea Zaccardi, principal lawyer of the Center of Biological Diversity. “The consequences of this bill will be horrendous. This brutal war against wolves must stop, and we urge the Chamber to reject this bill ”, sentence.