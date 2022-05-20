Cannes, France. Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba walked the Cannes red carpet this afternoon together with the Australian director George Miller, on the occasion of the preview, out of competition, of his latest film, “Three thousand years of longing”.

Swinton, a regular presence at the contest (she came for the last time last year with the Wes Anderson film “The French Dispatch” and has been a member of the jury) wore a sober long black dress with navy blue rhinestones around the neck.

The British actress has assured the festival cameras that working with Miller has been an “immense honour” and “a daily master class”. “It’s like working with Hitchcock.”

For Idris Elba, this is the first time he has presented a film at Cannes, although he recalled that at the age of 20 he attended the event for the first time as an audience and since then he “dreamed” of returning.

Actor Casey Affleck and model Alessandra Ambrosio have also posed for the cameras.

At one point a female protester snuck onto the carpet to denounce the war in Ukraine, but was quickly whittled down. She was bare-chested and painted in the colors of the flag of that country and a legend that said “stop raping us.”

“Three Thousand Years of Longing”, which will be released in Spain on September 2, 2022, It is an adventure and fantasy film. Swinton plays a literature teacher who one day meets a genie (Idris Elba) who grants her three wishes in exchange for her freedom.

George Miller was last at Cannes in 2015 presenting, also out of competition, “Mad Max: Fury Road”.