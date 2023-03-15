Without any shadow of a doubt, Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza represented one of the most loved and talked about couples of Men and women. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the two would have decided to live together and for this they would be doing tests of coexistence. Let’s find out together how their love story goes.

A few months after the choice of Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza a Men and womennumerous emerge on the web details about their love life. We currently know that the couple lives far apart: she a Brescia where she works as a hairdresser and he a Naples where he exercises the profession of owner of a company that deals with floral decorations in Salerno.

Despite the distance, Alessandro and Ida always find a way to meet and spend time together. Indeed, in these days it seems that the former Sicilian lady has gone to the city of Naples and also the former knight has reached his fiancée in Brescia. Either way, they’re coming big novelty for the couple.

It was they who admitted that they wanted to start one domestic partnership and that I’m doing some research to find one home in Rome. In light of this, we can say that the love story between the two is booming unlike what many thought and what was stated several times by Riccardo Guarnieri, the woman’s ex.

Ida Platano: the love story with Alessandro Vicinanza

There love story between Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza was born in Maria de Filippi’s studio. Then you continue back and forth with Richard Guarnieri, the former Sicilian lady has decided to put a definitive end to the relationship with the latter. Subsequently she started a new life together with Alessandro Vicinanza with whom she finally found her serenity.