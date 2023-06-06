Many accuse her of being with Alessandro only for the money but today Ida blurted out against them.

Ida Platano he is spending a few relaxing days with his partner Alexander Proximity in Amalfi. The two came out of Men and women they are more and more close-knit and in love. However, many, often seeing them on vacation, are criticizing the lady from Brescia, accusing her of staying with Alessandro only for convenience and for money.

Source: web

Faced with yet another attack, Ida burst out on social media, clarifying once and for all how things stand. “I got tired and bored of these speeches. I’m not with him for interest “ – he began on Instagram.

Then outspoken he clarified: “To those who tell me that I’m with Alessandro out of interest, I answer no, no and no, forget it! I’ve always supported myself and I’ve never needed anyone to do certain things in my life.”

Finally he said: “I’m together with Ale because I’ve always loved him, otherwise I wouldn’t have even chosen him, not for various interests. Let’s close it, that’s enough anyway, change the comments from time to time, otherwise it becomes boring too”.

It’s not the first time that Ida Platano she ends up in the crosshairs of the haters who seem to be angry with her and with the lifestyle she shows on social media. Some time ago they had even gone so far as to target the son. Ida always vented on Instagram showing the messages that this person sent him.

“Proper garbage. I speak, I’m not silent at all. I’ve always told you that you can say anything, but my son doesn’t touch himself. Man or woman behind that account, you know exactly how he’s going to end up. I don’t stand still. My son never touches himself. My child doesn’t need a father, because I am the father and I am the mother. You really suck, shame on you. Crap, crap” – his outburst.