Ida Platano and Alessandro in crisis? The report on the couple leaves no doubt, here’s what’s happening

On the case featuring protagonists Ida Platano And Alessandro Vicinanza, new rumors have arrived confirming their possible breakup. The numerous rumors that are circulating with great insistence have not yet been subject to denials or confirmations.

This obviously is certainly not good for the couple (if it still exists), and moreover it does nothing but fuel the gossip about this situation. On the one hand we have Ida who pretends nothing is happening, showing a smile, on the other Alessandro who certainly doesn’t do any better.

We remember that Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicenza met on the dating show Men and Women, an acquaintance that then pushed both of them to want to leave the program to be able to live their love story but what is happening between them? Let’s find out together.

Ida Platano, the truth emerges about the story with Alessandro: “Everyone in the village knows…”

Everything seemed to be going well, to the point of starting to make some big plans. They were then confirmed in September, when as Maria’s guests, they spoke about their relationship and appeared very happy and satisfied.

Precisely, Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza have announced that they are planning theirs domestic partnership, which should have been implemented after Samuele finished school. This would have helped Ida with the transfer.

But for over a month, nothing has been heard of the two, or at least of the two of them as a couple. No more photos, videos or Instagram stories have been spotted in which they show themselves together. And from that moment the rumors became much more insistent.

According to a report received from social gossip expert, Deianira Marzano, the rumor about their separation is actually true. The user expressly wanted to remain anonymous, writing the following message: “Maretta between Ida and Alessandro but they don’t say it. Everyone in town knowsanonymous thanks”.

Obviously, the more time passes, the more this mystery becomes much thicker, and it has already been several weeks since fans of the two former faces of Men and Women have noticed their estrangement. Even though they seemed like a complete couple.