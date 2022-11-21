After the farewell to the program, the lady launched an affectionate message on social networks.

Ida Platano has rightfully entered among the most loved characters of Men and women. The lady of the throne over left the program along with Alexander Proximity. A choice contested by several people linked to the program.

It definitely was one of them Richard Guarnieri who attacked her bluntly. “Ida hasn’t changed since the summer but she has changed completely following the last dinner we had in the spring. Actually the Ida we see today is an evolution of the person I’ve been dealing with for some time now: a woman who doesn’t compromise, not even in love, and who I believe hasn’t been in love with me for a long time as stated” – said the knight.

Ida preferred not to respond to Riccardo’s provocations. Over the course of the program she has obviously formed an intense relationship with Maria DeFilippi. Ida wanted to send a message of esteem towards the presenter last Saturday on the occasion of the final of You are worth it.

Resuming the moment when Maria was doing a fashion show imitating the jammer GiovanninoIda wrote: “Mother Mary” dedicating them on social networks a “Red heart”.

Maria who also gave him so much from a professional point of view by welcoming her in her broadcast. She herself has confided how her life has changed after her participation in Men and women.

“Determination has led me to where I am, but it hasn’t been easy. Now I dream of expanding my business” – he said.

But Ida does not deny her origins: “When I was still living in Palermo I started working for a couple of hairdressers who had a salon dedicated to both men and women. Having no experience, for the first few days I limited myself to shampooing and sweeping the floor. The owner of this salon then became my teacher: it was he who gave me the input to throw myself into the world of work because he saw me as passionate”.