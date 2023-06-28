Totally different look from the past for the former lady of Men and Women.

Ida Platano was one of the ladies featured in the latest editions of Men and women. The hair stylist after several heartbreaks has found the person of his life, that is Alexander Proximity. A strong love that convinced the two to abandon the dating show to live their story externally and fully.

After a period of ups and downs, today the serene seems to have returned between the two. The former lady of the throne over was much loved by the public of Men and Women but there was certainly no lack of haters who insulted her and unfortunately continue to do so.

Working as hairstylist, Ida got us used to always appearing in the studio with different looks. But there is a photo that comes from her past that shows her with a very unusual look. It is not clear when she dates, but in the shot published by Velvet Gossip, Ida can be seen with curly and short afro-style hair and a marked make-up. A truly incredible look so much that many people believe it is a wig. The shot left the fans stunned, who never expected to ever see such a photo of Platano. However, the photo got big likes demonstrating that the woman’s fans appreciated it.

Unfortunately, Ida has also had to deal with insults in the last few days. The woman vented on social media. “Yesterday a woman called me at the shop to criticize me: are you crazy?” – he said.

“You see what I choose to show you, you don’t know the rest. But yesterday, here at work, I received a phone call that as a woman I am ashamed, and it was a woman. But what level have we reached? I don’t know if it’s the heat or the covid, you’ve gone crazy, you’re evil and mean. She stuff here, as a mother I don’t let anyone tell me. Those 5 and 6 who send me past things, stop it. The past is the past, don’t obsess about it” – Ida’s outburst.