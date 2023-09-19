The love story between Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza continues at great speed. Over the last few hours, the two former protagonists of Men and women they returned to Maria De Filippi’s studio to update all viewers on how their relationship is progressing. Furthermore, they were also protagonists of a very important announcement. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza are one of the couples most loved and talked about Men and women. The two met on the program hosted by Maria De Filippi. After a few months of knowing each other in which they faced ups and downs, they both made the decision to live there their love story outside the cameras.

Recently, the couple enjoyed a few days of relaxation at New York on the occasion of Alessandro’s forty years. During this summer they traveled a lot between Brescia and Salerno. In view of the debut of the new edition of Men and womenthe two former contestants did return in Maria De Filippi’s studio to tell how theirs went vacation.

It’s not all. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the two have become the protagonists of a unpublished announcement. In detail, in addition to telling how their love story continues and how they spent these last months of holidays, Ida and Alessandro Vicinanza declared that they were ready for the domestic partnership. Their destination it will be Campania.

Meanwhile, Ida Platano is still struggling with the haters. The former lady often ends up in the target of gossip due to venomous insults from some users. Recently, her son was also attacked gratuitously Samuel. In light of this, she herself decided to publish the messages and names of those who insult her on social media.