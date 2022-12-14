During a recent episode of Men and women, Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza were guests in Maria De Filippi’s studio. The former lady of the format broadcast on Canale 5 ended up at the center of numerous controversies to which she herself was not slow to respond. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Two weeks after their decision to live their relationship off-camera by Men and womenIda Platano and Alexander Proximity they did return in the program conducted by Maria De Filippi. In the study, the couple were more united than ever. Both said to be lovers for each other.

However, in the course of registering a detail it did not go unnoticed by Italian viewers. It’s about the sweater worn by Platano, the same one she wore when Richard Guarnieri he proposed marriage to her.

For many it was a real one provocation against Ida’s ex-boyfriend. In light of these accusationsthe hairdresser did not keep her waiting reply:

Good morning everyone, I wanted to chat a little with you, thank you for all the messages you sent me, some I was able to reply to others not but I read you all, I really thank you because you are happy because I am happy, some are not they are happy because they are dissatisfied with their life and therefore they are not happy with the happiness of others, what can I do about it? I show you what I am always whether you like it or not.

Ida Platano let herself go to a tough guy outburst on Instagram and wanted to clarify the story by talking about simple “absurdity“. These were hers words: