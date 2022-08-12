Ida Platano was not well. The UeD season ended several weeks ago: the cameras went off and the studios closed their doors, but it is not the same also for the curiosity of the fans about the events concerning the protagonists of the dating show.

The personal and above all love affairs of the most famous faces of the program are certainly a topic of great interest for the audience of the small screen. Precisely for this reason the most beloved of Maria De Filippi’s living room continue to keep their followers constantly updated through the various social profiles.

Among them it seems obvious to also include Ida Platano. The hairdresser from Brescia had to face a year full of difficulties between the various disappointments of love and the return to the program of her former historian Riccardo Guarnieri.

Recently the lady has become less and less present on social networks and, if until recently the fans hypothesized flirts and stories, now all the followers of the lady are worried after seeing her latest story.

The lady in fact published her wrist wearing the bracelet that is used for hospital admissions, writing: “Hello my beautiful … I meant that I have not disappeared, but unfortunately in this period I am not so well … It will pass, I will be back soon, a hug”.

After this announcement, the lady received many messages from fans, all apprehensive about her state of health. For this, Ida decided to better explain what happened, to reassure her followers about her health conditions.

In fact, in the following stories the lady explained: “It all started with very strong migraines… Actually I never had them like this… From there my doctor, when he visited me, told me to go immediately to the emergency room. In short, several visits, but now I’m better and I’ll recover soon! “. In short, luckily the lady didn’t have anything serious, but she sure made her fans take a good scare.