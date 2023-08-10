The former lady of Men and Women involved in yet another social controversy: what happened

The love story between Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza proceeds at full speed. Over the last period, the couple has allowed themselves a few days of relaxation in some very popular tourist destinations. In light of this, both ended up in the crosshairs of controversy on the net. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza are one of couples most loved and talked about in the world of Italian television. Over the past few hours, the two have ended up in the center of the gossip and this time, to make them the protagonists of a gossip, were the numerous trips done in luxury places.

Therefore, the cup recently returned from a long holiday in Formentera, after spending a few relaxing days between dinners in restaurants and a boat trip. On the other hand, over the last few months, the couple has visited Miami, Florence, Cortina, Paris, Sardinia and the Balearic Islands. It is a detail which certainly has not gone unnoticed by the numerous fans who have not thought twice about submerging the couple of criticisms.

The haters accused Ida Platano of being a “maintained“. In light of the numerous controversies, the former lady of the program hosted by Maria De Filippi could not do without replicate.

Through a series of stories published on her Instagram profile, the woman let herself go to a tough guy outburst. These were hers words: