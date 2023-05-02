Moments of great fear for Ida Platano who was the protagonist of a bad episode

Over the past few hours, Ida Platano was the victim of a sudden theft. To spread the news, she thought about it herself through a series of Instagram Stories published on her Instagram profile. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Great moment terror for Ida Platano. Former contestant of Men and women she had disappeared social for a whole day. Also, the woman had posted a phrase on his Instagram profile which said:

Trusting is good, not trusting is better.

In light of this, numerous have emerged on the web rumors regarding an alleged sentimental crisis with her boyfriend Alessandro Vicinanza. However, theabsence on the former lady’s social networks she is not linked to her relationship with Alessandro but to a bad episode which has seen her as a protagonist in the course of the last few hours.

In detail, Platano was the victim of a theft. To spread the shocking tale on social media she was herself through a series of Instagram Stories. These were hers words:

Hello my dears, I wanted to tell you that that phrase about trusting is good and not trusting is better refers to something that happened to me. My purse was stolen, I was in Rome with Alessandro and I’m still in shock. Luckily we’re fine, thank you for worrying.

Ida Platano: the love story with Alessandro Vicinanza

On the occasion of an ininterview released to “Men and Women Magazine”, the former lady of the program hosted by Maria De Filippi spoke about her love story with Alessandro Vicinanza. In detail, you said you have big plans novelty for their future: