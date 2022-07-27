Without a shadow of a doubt Ida Platano is one of the most loved and esteemed contestants within the program Men and women. Recently the woman ended up in the crosshairs of the controversy of her haters who called her a “bad mom“. In light of this, she indulged herself in a tough guy vent on social media. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Ida Platano has returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time to make the face of Men and women protagonist of a gossip there have been some statements that she has released to all her haters.

In the previous days, Ida Platano showed the son through his social account. Too bad most of her followers didn’t think twice about asking her heavy accusations. The reason? According to what web users claim, the child would have too long hair and should learn to be composed at the table.

In light of this, Ida Platano has let herself go to a hard outlet through a video posted on his Instagram profile. These were the words with which the ex-girlfriend of Riccardo Guarnieri has silenced all gossips:

I mean to those who keep writing about my son, write about me but no about my son, I won’t let you “Cut his hair” can slip on me, but the fact of educating him, making him sit upright, that he cannot eat at the table, but I am going to tell you how to raise your children? In my opinion you should educate yourselves to say things.

The competitor of the program conducted by Maria De Filippi did not send them to say and in this way she concluded hers speech: