Without a shadow of a doubt Ida Platano is one of the most loved and talked about contestants of the over throne of Men and women. After the decision to leave the program together with Alessandro Vicinanza, the latter was spotted with another woman. However, in the last few hours it was the lady from Brescia who broke the silence on the issue. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Ida Platano returns to occupy the news center. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip were some rumors emerged about her love affair with Alessandro Vicinanza. The couple decided to abandon the program Men and women to live theirs love outside the cameras.

Following the registration, the two indulged in a romantic dinner in the center of the city of Rome. Everything okay if it weren’t for one detail which did not pass unnoticed to the prying eyes of the people. Last Saturday the well-known rider was pinched in the company of another woman of which we currently do not know theidentity.

In light of this, numerous have emerged on the net rumors according to which the couple has already put a final stop to their relationship. In recent days, there has not been on the Instagram profile of the Brescia lady trace by Alessandro Vicinanza. In fact, Ida has only published a few photo who portrayed her together with her dear friend Gemma Galgani.

However, after a few days, the former competitor of the program led by Maria De Filippi has finally decided to break the silence. The woman turned to all her followers claiming to be happy and serene. These were his words: