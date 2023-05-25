Over the last few weeks, Ida Platano she found herself at the center of numerous gossip. Recently, it was a photo published by herself on her Instagram profile in which she claims to be having dinner with a mysterious man. Let’s find out all the details together.

Ida Platano shocks all of her fan. After the numerous rumors about the alleged crisis with Alessandro Vicinanza, the former lady of Men and women back to the center of the gossip.

Over the past few days, the hairdresser has posted a photo on his Instagram Stories to spread a unexpected news. In detail, she revealed that she was out for lunch with a man whose identity is unknown. These were the words written in support of the caption in the post:

I’m going to lunch with a mysterious man. The mystery man invited me to lunch.

It goes without saying that theman in question is not Alessandro Vicinanza but it is a person with i shaved hair. This is the only information we have about him. In any case, the former lady of the program hosted by Maria De Filippi also wanted to throw one poisonous dig:

This little treat would not be enough for someone to become sweet.

We are currently not aware if such provocation either addressed to Alessandro Vicinanza or to his former flame Riccardo Guarnieri. The latter is not on good terms with the hairdresser. Therefore, a few weeks ago, even the knight had teased his ex-girlfriend because of the numerous rumors regarding the alleged betrayal by Alessandro Vicinanza. Will Ida Platano break the silence on the matter? We just have to find out!