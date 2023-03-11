A few months after the choice, Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza talk about each other in an interview

Without any shadow of a doubt, Ida Platano and Alessandro Vicinanza represented one of the most loved and popular couples of Men and women. Recently, on the occasion of an interview given to Maria De Filippi’s weekly format, the couple told how their love story is proceeding. Let’s find out all their statements together.

There love story between Ida Platano and Alexander Proximity was born in the study of men and women. After a period of dating, the two decided to live their love outside the cameras. Contrary to what many thought, their relationship is booming. To bring out more details about their relationship have been themselves to the magazine dedicated to Men and women:

Our story is fine, but I speak for myself. No, I’m joking… I see that Ale is fine too. He comes more often these days, but not because I can’t or don’t want to move.

Over the last period, the two have decided to enjoy a few days of Relax between hot baths in the snow and culinary specialties a Bormio:

We stayed a couple of days, we relaxed a lot between snow and warm pools. We are dedicated to our well-being. We also ate great, as is eaten in Valtellina. It was a nice weekend. In this period I prefer to go there myself, I’m less busy and it’s easier for me!

It’s not all. The couple did visit also to the magnificent cities of Palermo And Salerno:

We love fish cuisine. We were both born in places by the sea… Palermo and Salerno, which also rhyme. We like them.

To conclude the interview, Ida Platano unveiled a unprecedented backstoryit is a intimate detail of the married life. In detail, the former lady has revealed what Alessandro Vicinanza does when he sleeps: