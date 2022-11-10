Ida-Maria Helander (Avvil/Ivalo, 1989), arrives in Bilbao dressed in her traditional costume, in the colors of her people’s flag: red, blue, yellow and green. She introduces herself as Elle Biehtár Arvo Ida, a name that collects her paternal and maternal genealogy at one stroke. She is the daughter of her ancestors and also of the last indigenous people in the European Union, the Sami, who inhabit the Sápmi land, a region that stretches across northern Norway, Sweden, Finland and the Kola Peninsula, northwestern Russia, and that it is made up of about 100,000 people —there are no official statistics—, 10,000 in Finland alone.

Helander is one of the protagonists of the documentary Eatnamemet – Our silent struggle a work by director Suvi West about the struggle of the Sami people to preserve their land and culture in Finland, a country that is accused of violating the human rights of this population. The film was screened as part of the Bilbao International Invisible Film Festival “Film Sozialak” from October 13 to 20 at different venues.

“bures!” The young woman started the conversation. “Get up! Look at yourselves! Say hello!” She incited the audience in Munguía and Guernica after the screening. “bures!” (hello, in Sami) “Bures! bures!” Visibly moved, the young woman shared the main political demands of her people, curiosities about her culture and even personal photos of her on the frozen arctic lakes or on excursions on sleighs made of reindeer skin.

Since the age of 18, he has been actively working to defend the rights of his community. Currently, she is secretary of the Central Organization of the Finnish Sami, a federation of community youth entities in Northern Finland. She is also an alternate member in the Sami Councilthe most important supra-state liaison body, which has representatives from the four countries in which there is an indigenous community —although currently the Russian delegation is not active— and which has been in charge of political tasks since 1956.

Ask. Born to a Finnish mother and a Sami father, how and why did you become involved in the affairs of the Sami community?

Response. I always lived in the north of the country, in the indigenous area, although between two cultures and languages. When I had to go to study in Oulu (in the center of the country, with a Finnish majority) I realized the importance of fully understanding the roots of my people. When I was 18 years old, I returned to my place of origin and decided to actively study the language of my people and also get involved in grassroots organizations.

P. In the documentary, a resurgence of identity among the Sami youth is perceived, what do you think is due to?

R. It is true that, for example, traditional names, which disappeared under the Finnish colonial system that requires the registration of surnames, are being recovered. There are many young people involved in associations for the defense of culture. I think that the youth is very aware that we are risking our future. We are more capable than previous generations of thinking alternatively, and seeing where we Sami can bring added value, such as in the country’s education system.

P. You denounce a policy of colonization and assimilation against your people in Finland that generates hatred and racism. How do you fight against that?

R. We think that it is closely linked to ignorance and ignorance. Knowledge is the key to respect for others, so the educational system is key to working on it. In the school curriculum, the indigenous culture and tradition is completely invisible, for Finns in general, but also for ourselves. It is very sad, especially in the north, where we have lived for ages and where the local population still does not understand the importance of safeguarding our heritage. I believe that a radical turn must be taken in education to include diversity. There is some attempt by the Sami Parliament to create materials for teachers, but they are specific projects that later run out of funding and do not propose structural changes.

P. What is currently the biggest concern in your community?

R. The earth. If we had control over what happens on our land, it would have an effect on many other issues such as tourism management, the effects of global warming, the control of extractive industries, etc. On the Finnish side we still don’t have mines, wind farms or trains, like in other countries, but there is a lot of pressure: we are constantly fighting for our land. We think that no one should own the land, but the reality is that the Finnish government has taken away our power over our habitat.

The traditional livelihoods of our people are handicrafts, reindeer herding, and fishing, but currently one or two people from each family must dedicate themselves to something else, because they are no longer profitable, and the lack of alternatives forces many to go to other parts of the country where they have no community.

My family comes from the banks of the Tana River (in the north of the country) and used to fish for salmon. Currently, this resource is increasingly scarce for various reasons, and to protect it, the Government modified the river laws a couple of years ago. The problem is that this new legislation implies many restrictions for traditional fishermen, but not so many for recreational fishing, since its intention is to promote tourism in this area.

P. During the negotiations in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission between the Government and the Sami people, you claimed the right of the community to decide on land and water, issues recognized in other states of the Sápmi area. At what stage is the process?

R. We are still at the beginning. There is a lot of mistrust between the government and my people and that prevents the commission from advancing. It is curious that, while other European countries review their colonial past, in Finland there is still an active colonial project.

Also under review is the law on the Sami, which dates back to 1995, and one of its sticking points is the way to enter the census and vote in the elections to the Sami Parliament. There is a risk that if this law remains in force in the next elections scheduled for spring 2023, the indigenous population will be in a minority in our own parliament, and that the Finns will have decision-making power in our own affairs, which are not many , but those related to cultural autonomy.

P. How accessible are basic services to you?

In Finland you always have a good situation of access to these rights for everyone, but the problem is that you only have them in Finnish. We speak the official language, but the Administration always expects you to use their language. But if you can’t use Sami in society, when do we use it? Our fight focuses on education, on access to health, on cultural sensitivity… When you use public services, you must first sensitize the person who is supposed to help you, educate them in terms of cultural diversity, so that understand who you are and the context of your precise problem. And that is not always possible when you are in a vulnerable situation.

P. The documentary talks about high rates of mental health problems and even suicide among the Sami population, what do you think is due to?

R. One cause is inherited stress. Our families have not had the opportunity to talk about their situation and emotions, and now that trauma is being transferred to the new generations. My father was sent to boarding school as a child to educate himself. He has no recollection of it nor has he discussed it with anyone. I suppose that he is not even aware of how much he has been able to mark him. Now is when these issues begin to become visible: there is talk of “ethno-stress” (a concept to explain an ancient anger accumulated in indigenous populations due to discrimination, racism, violations of their ancestral rights, the usurpation of their land, etc).

And although my father has experienced that, the environment that surrounded him in his childhood was more placid, in a traditional environment. He has suffered from the expectations that society has had of him, but my generation is working in offices. Although we do not perceive this type of anxiety, we feel exhausted and anxious about not losing our culture: learning our language, our trades, being in connection with our land…

P. In recent years, we are witnessing an acceleration of climate change and a trend towards extreme events. His people are used to dealing with the harshness of the arctic tundra. What advice would you share?

R. Our motto is that we do not own anything, we only borrow it. If we take too much from nature, we are ultimately taking it from our children. People in the West are obsessed with leaving a mark, discovering something, taking something from places, intervening in them… For me it’s wonderful to be able to visit other places, but the important thing is to live them as they are, to see them in their purest form. We are not people but consumers and people behave in user mode with nature. We believe that we should only use what is strictly necessary.

