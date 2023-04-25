Blogger Ida Galich appeared in an advertisement in a white jacket without a bra and delighted fans

Russian blogger and TV presenter Ida Galich starred in an advertisement for the Russian brand Edem Couture in a revealing outfit without a bra and delighted fans. She posted the corresponding photos on her Instagram account.social network banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

In one of the posted shots, the celebrity appeared in an image consisting of white lace shorts with a mid-rise, an oversized jacket and high-heeled sandals to match. In addition, the star covered her bare chest with one hand, and held a glass of drink in the other. At the same time, Galich made light styling on short hair and makeup in neutral shades. “I continue to introduce you to our domestic wizards. How are you? she asked the subscribers.

Fans, in turn, appreciated the appearance of the woman in the comments under the post. “You are very fragile and beautiful”, “Luxurious”, “What a beautiful you are, Ida”, “Hairstyle and color is just a bomb,” they wrote.

Earlier in April, Ida Galich was published in a revealing mini dress. The celebrity appeared at the New Radio Awards 2023 in a strapless black leather corset mini dress from the Russian brand Yanina couture, which emphasized her bust. Galich complemented the look with stiletto sandals, as well as a long raincoat with openwork cutouts on the sleeves.