Blogger and TV presenter Ida Galich remembered the problems she faced during her recent pregnancy. She told about the complications in a story on her page in Instagram…

Galich said that once she felt bad during a live broadcast on the Internet. The editor had to take the blogger out of the frame because of the poor health of the latter, but after a while Galich “came to her senses and brought the broadcast.”

“Then Alanchik and I (ex-husband Alan Basiev – approx. “Lenta.ru”) went to put me in the hospital. It turned out that my myoma became inflamed and air stopped passing to it, ”the TV presenter wrote, adding that at a later date, such a complication was quite dangerous.

Galich gave birth to her son Leon in February 2020. About a year later, she confirmed the information about the divorce from Alan Basiev. In a conversation with subscribers, the blogger did not deny the break in relations with the father of her child.