Ida Galich showed her figure in underwear and said she weighs 56 kilograms

Russian blogger and TV presenter Ida Galich showed off her figure in underwear and revealed her weight. The corresponding post appeared on her Telegram-channel.

In the posted footage, the 34-year-old influencer posed in front of a bathroom mirror, brushing her wet hair. She wore a green thong and a black crop top.

The celebrity said that at the moment her weight is 56 kilograms. At the same time, she said that she only does sports at home, and finds the necessary workouts on the Internet. “I hate gyms. I hate iron. I hate it, that’s all. Perhaps my attitude will change someday, but for now this is how it is,” the author of the publication explained.

At the same time, the blogger noted that she sometimes suffers from swelling and cellulite, which is why she tries to take pictures of herself only from the front. “My figure is far from ideal,” she assured.

Earlier in August, Ida Galich posed nude during a cruise along the northern group of Kuril Islands.