Galich said that she spends more than 1.5 million rubles a month on the team and household needs

Russian blogger and TV presenter Ida Galich told how much money she spends per month on the team and household needs. She revealed her monthly expenses on Instagram (social network is banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

“My monthly salary fund is not small – much more than a million rubles a month, including a stylist, PR manager, assistant and driver. More than 500 thousand rubles are spent on household chores (babysitters, dry cleaning, cleaning, and so on), ”the blogger wrote.

Galich named project wages for some employees as another expense item. “Here, the costs are always different,” she explained. In addition, the blogger’s team, according to her, has employees who receive a percentage of transactions.

Earlier, Galich warned about Internet scammers extorting money under her name. The TV presenter said that the attackers enter into correspondence with her friends and ask them to send money.