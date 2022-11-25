Photos in a bathing suit and without makeup were published by TV presenter and blogger Ida Galich in her Instagram account (_ a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned_). The star is on vacation in Dubai.

In the photo, Galich poses against the background of the hotel, she is wearing a turquoise swimsuit. The celebrity’s hair is loose and there is no makeup on her face. The blogger told subscribers that she had a “fantastic four days” on a short vacation.

The pictures delighted the followers of the TV presenter. “You are so beautiful and natural”, “What a real you are”, “Beautiful even without makeup,” Galich supported in the comments.

