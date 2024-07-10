Russian blogger and TV presenter Ida Galich in a new image in a photo was praised online with the phrase “our Shakira”. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The 34-year-old celebrity starred in a brown sequined outfit, which included a crop top and a high-waisted maxi skirt with a black leather belt. In addition, the influencer appeared in front of the camera with a voluminous hairstyle in the form of small waves of blonde hair.

Fans praised the blogger’s appearance in the comments. “Shakira [колумбийская певица]is that you? “, “Our Shakira”, “You look great with this hairstyle and hair color”, “Just fire”, – the users declared.

