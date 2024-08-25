Ida Galich suggested that Durov could have mistaken the police for fans

Russian blogger and TV presenter Ida Galich suggested that Pavel Durov might have mistaken police officers for his fans during his arrest. Galich wrote about this on Sunday, August 25, in her Telegram -channel.

The blogger recalled that she was once fined in Saratov for smoking in an unauthorized place. Noticing a policewoman heading towards her, Galich decided that she wanted to take a photo with her. At that moment, the thought flashed through her mind that the employee had too stern a face for a selfie. “Maybe Durov also thought that his fans were coming for an autograph, and then this happened,” Ida Galich described the Russian’s possible thoughts.

Durov was detained on the evening of August 24. He was detained by French special services at Paris’s Le Bourget airport upon arrival from Azerbaijan. According to the French judiciary, Durov is an accomplice to illegal activities carried out through his messenger, such as drug trafficking, criminal offenses against children, and fraud. In addition, he refused to cooperate with the police in these cases.