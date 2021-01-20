30-year-old TV presenter and one of the highest paid Russian bloggers Ida Galich confirmed the information about the divorce from Alan Basiev. She commented on parting with her husband in Instagram-story.

In a conversation with subscribers, Galich did not deny the break in relations with the father of her son Leon. “Alanchik and I are not only a sad part of statistics, we now have the most important love of our entire existence,” Galich said, speaking about a common child.

The blogger emphasized that she still encourages believing in love. “There is no need to lose faith in love based on our experience. It will be different with you, ”she concluded.

The couple got married in May 2018. Almost a year ago, in February 2020, Ida and Alan became parents for the first time – their son Leon was born. Currently, Galich herself, as well as her parents, are taking care of the child.

In December 2019, it became known that Galich had bought a castle on a mortgage. According to unofficial information, the house cost more than 20 million rubles. We are talking about a mansion with an area of ​​about 280 square meters on the Kiev highway.