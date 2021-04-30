On Tuesday, April 27, we were able to attend a private presentation related to ID @ Xbox games, where new details, release dates and gameplay of the three new ones could be obtained. Indie games coming to Xbox in 2021. It should be noted that each of them has its own particular genre and style, very different from each other, but that in quality and mechanics they have nothing to envy to large projects, being highly recommended games to enjoy them.
The presentation was correct and concise, showing the titles in their proper time and with the developers commenting on them, offering new details, mechanics, dates and gameplay. Next, we will leave you the most important aspects of each title, so that you know what they are about and you can venture with any of them. All three games will have Spanish subtitles, so we have no excuse not to try these recommended adventures.
Edge Of Eternity
From Midgar studio, comes this Classic JRPG, turn-based combat, with a progression system and very tactical battles. In the gameplay we could see an excerpt from one of the game’s maps, the Kaladaan Coast, which has quite colorful and attractive graphics, well worked, with very good lighting detail and textures. All of the above, apparently running at about steady 60 fps. Undoubtedly, some beautiful landscapes await us.
As for the characters, there will be four who will make up the team, controlling only one. We will have to devise strategies through skills to defeat the monsters that appear on the map, and therefore in the story. Each character will specialize in a specific role, such as damage, tank, healer, and wizard. Together, we will have mounts, which will allow us to reach the most remote places faster. What’s more, will have a crafting system and equipment upgrades through crystals, those that we can get by doing missions.
The Edge of Eternity developers have mentioned that their inspiration is clearly based on sagas like Final Fantasy and Xenosaga. His arrival will occur earlier on PC on June 8 of this year. Later, it will be released on Xbox consoles with no confirmed date yet.
The Ascent
From the Neon Giant studio, comes this engaging and frenetic co-op solo shooter, with touches of action role playing, which is set in Veles, a world clearly inspired by the cyberpunk genre. We will adopt a worker, enslaved by one of the large companies that controls the city, who must discover how a whole sequence of catastrophic events that directly affect his district began, embarking on a mission with all kinds of weapons.
In the gameplay you could see how well optimized the title is,running at good fps, all very fluid. The world is well detailed, well constructed, with frenzied battles that we can feel from the first moment. The camera is isometric type, and it’s clearly inspired by Cyberpunk 2077 and Diablo.
All the indies Xbox Series X | S games to come
One of the aspects that stood out the most in my opinion is the amazing soundtrack that it has at the time of being in the battles, transports you and makes you vibrate, introducing you into the action completely. In addition, its RPG touch makes it much deeper, where Not only can we change and modify the weapon, but also every aspect of the character, statistics, body parts, etc.
Notably the title will come out sometime this year, No official date yet and will be available for Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC, in 4K and with Smart Delivery.
Twelve Minutes
From the developer Luis Antonio, comes this unique interactive thriller, about a man caught in a time loop. Made by James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe.
The story begins with a romantic night between the protagonist and his wife, where they are interrupted by a police detective, who accuses the wife of murder and beats the protagonist to death. Here begins the interesting thing about this title, since we will be stuck in this time loop the last 12 minutes constantly, Unless thanks to our knowledge, we can break the timeline and generate a different ending.
This game is characterized by having an isometric view from above of an apartment, where we can perform through the main character, all kinds of real-time actions in a clean, click-and-drag interface. Although the game is visually attractive and aesthetically well worked, the animations of the characters when performing certain actions lack a bit more polish, they are not well finished or natural, they tend to have jerks, affecting the fluidity of the moment and the story itself. .
12 Minutes will go out sometime this year, still no confirmed date. It will be available for Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC.
