ID @ XboxMicrosoft’s program dedicated to independent productions, has spawned so far takings for over 2.5 billion dollarsallowing many developers to double their revenue over the past three years.

A few days after the ID @ Xbox event, with its games and announcements, the Redmond company wanted to celebrate the nine years of the initiative by talking about numbers, such as more than 3,000 indie titles present in the catalog, and results.

“Nine years ago we promised indie developers that we would work as hard as possible for them because we knew Xbox users would be thrilled to support their projects,” wrote Chris Charla, General Manager of Content Curation and Programs at Microsoft.

“We don’t think in the least that that promise has been fully fulfilled, because we see our work as an ongoing commitment to these authors. However through ID @ Xbox, the launch of ID @ Azure and our work with Game Pass (… ) we are convinced that we are making important progress in the right direction. “