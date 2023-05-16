What is he working on Software id After Doom Eternal? Apparently to a game in which there will be gods vehicles, probably drivable. This is what emerged from a job announcement in which the studio is looking for a Senior Weapon / Prop Artist to help in the realization of the graphics of weapons, vehicles and objects of the levels.

The role that the vehicles will have in the game is not specified, but given the direct specification we imagine that they will be usable in some way. After all, id Software is not new to games with vehicles. The mind can only run to the first Rage, made when it was still inside the studio John Carmack. Difficult to be a direct sequel, given the failure of Rage 2 (developed by Avalanche), but you can never tell.

Currently id Software projects are unknown. After Doom Eternal the study of Doom and Quake remained silent. Considering the success of the previous game, this could be a direct sequel, although many would like to see the revitalization of the game as well. Quake series somehow.

Anyway, we’ll see. Maybe something could be announced during the Xbox Showcase in June, where the new projects nearing completion of Xbox Game Studios will be presented. With Doom Eternal released in 2020, maybe id Software could have something to show, also considering that it has more internal teams.