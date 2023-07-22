id Software has surpassed 300 employees, according to the company’s LinkedIn page. He is also working on at least one new project, not yet announced, which should follow the exploit of Doom Eternal.

What could id Software be working on?

Could a new Quake be on the way?

More precisely, id Software currently has 302 employees and is looking to hire new ones to expand the workforce.

Founded by John Carmack, John Romero, Adrian Carmack and Tom Hall, id Software canonized the genre of first person shooter with Wolfenstein 3D and Doom in the early 90s, a genre she has never abandoned and of which she is considered a master.

Difficult to say which project is under development within the company. Many think that a new Quake is on the way, also considering the rumors about the remastering of the second chapter. It is also possible that you want to follow up on Doom Eternal, given the success it has had and the many acclaim it has received. A recovery of the Rage series, already entrusted to third parties for the second chapter, is more difficult.

In short, the possibilities on the plate are different and we will probably know something more during the next QuakeCon, which will also be attended by John Carmack, who seems to have made peace with his former company.