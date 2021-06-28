The Australian video game classification body has classified Project 2021B, the new game of id Software, released under the Zenimax label (currently by Microsoft).

The game page is sadly lacking in information, so it’s impossible to tell what it is. What is known is that there will be violence (which being an id Software game doesn’t mean much), that there will be online interactions, that it will be multiplatform (let’s imagine PC and Xbox) and that the classification request started from Zenimax Australia. The rest is very dark.

Of course, the thought immediately flies towards a possible reboot of the Quake series, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, along the lines of the one had by the DOOM series. Who knows if it will be a mixed single / multiplayer game or if id Software will continue to keep Quake for online only. In reality it could also be a completely new (more difficult) intellectual property or the reboot of Dangerous Dave in the Deserted Pirate’s Hideout (this joke we make every time we talk about id Software, get used to it).