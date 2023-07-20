Because I can’t always just watch television, I went to the cinema last Saturday. Mission: Impossible – dead reckoning part 1. Yes, may I? I read that NRCcolumnist Ellen Deckwitz had also been there this week, so. What can I say about it: all the noise, the gigantic number of technicians who worked on it and the spectacular stunts of Tom Cruise himself cannot hide the fact that the storyline is very thin. In the end, the plot revolves around a rather kitsch key that consists of two parts. Bad guys have one half, the other bad guys the other. It will then be fought for three hours.

The documentary is much more exciting and complex The lost Leonardo (VPRO) by Andreas Koefoed, which was broadcast on Wednesday. More interesting too, because it really happened and the end of the story is still uncertain. No key, but a painting is the stake. A Jesus figure painted on walnut wood: Salvator Mundi (Savior of the world). In which Mission: Impossible the Russian creeps have a clumsy accent, a real Russian billionaire plays an important supporting role here. With a Swiss ‘businessman’, a Saudi prince and an army of scientists, collectors, dealers and museum directors next to him. Each with an interest in attributing an apparently insignificant painting, bought at an American auction, to the greatest Renaissance artist. The saga surrounding this possibly sixteenth-century painting transcends art history. This is also about money, power and, ultimately, world politics.

The documentary makers get many protagonists to talk. Including the ‘honest’ finder of the painting, Alexander Parish. He calls himself a hunter of “sleepers.” Sleepers are works of art by great masters that are not recognized by the seller – and are therefore sold for next to nothing. In 2005, Parish buys the painting in which he thinks he recognizes a pupil of Da Vinci, otherwise someone from Da Vinci’s studio, circle or perhaps a follower. In all those cases, the painting is worth a lot more than the $1,175 he paid for it. Wrapped in a black garbage bag, he took it to Dianne Modestini, a renowned restaurateur. As yet, she does not see Da Vinci in it and goes to work with turpentine and acetone, smooths out the first cracks in the wood and then discovers, when retouching Jesus’ mouth, the brush stroke that Leonardo da Vinci used in the painting. Mona Lisa. Here the background music swells to Hollywood heights, I must admit.

Seriously

After that, the painting must be sold. The director of the National Gallery in London summons all experts to study the painting. And since they do not say very convincingly that it is not Da Vinci, he hangs the painting during the large Leonardo exhibition of his museum. Boom. Now it gets serious. Still, no museum or person with too much money wants to buy it after that. Too many ambiguities about the origin, because where has it been all these centuries?

Then the Russian billionaire comes up. The Swiss who buys it on his behalf for $ 85 million, makes him pay 127.5 million for it. The Russian sells it in 2017, through Christie’s, to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) of Saudi Arabia. For 400 million, a record amount. French President Macron then officially asks to borrow the painting for the major Da Vinci exhibition in Paris in 2019. The prince, now leader of his country, is fine with it, provided his disputed Da Vinci is next to the Mona Lisa will hang. There, negotiations between the countries have broken down. Jesus has never been seen since. Now you again, Tom Cruise, with your key.