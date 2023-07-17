Former deputy claims that the STF minister committed “an act of religious intolerance” by mocking donations from supporters

the former deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR) stated this Sunday (July 16, 2023) that Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the stf (Federal Supreme Court), offended Christians and committed an act of “religious intolerance” by saying that the former Lava Jato wanted could “open a church” with the donations he received from supporters.

during a program of the group PrerogativesGilmar stated that Dallagnol received a “pix rain” when leaving the Chamber of Deputies when he lost his mandate.

“I’d rather found a church than found a club to protect the most corrupt and criminals in Brazil”, said the former deputy in his profile on twitter when sharing news about the minister’s speech.

Dallagnol called the comment “rude provocation” and an attack on “faith” of people.

“Gilmar Mendes offends at once Christians, churches and good Brazilians who support the fight against corruption. It is sad to see a Supreme Minister reach such a low level as to attack people’s faith, in such a despicable act of religious intolerance“, he said.

O TSE (Superior Electoral Court) decided, on May 16, to revoke Dallagnol’s candidacy registration. The Board of Directors of the Chamber endorsed the decision in June.

Dallagnol declared on June 11 that “Agents of God” made “over 12,000 Pix in less than 36 hours” to help you reimburse the R$ 2.8 million spent on daily rates and tickets during his role in the operation Car wash.

Commenting on Gilmar’s speech, the former Lava Jato prosecutor stated that the donations were “a demonstration of love, faith and compassion from the thousands of Brazilians who showed solidarity on that occasion”.