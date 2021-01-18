While we wait (perhaps more in hope than expectation) for a Bloodborne PlayStation 5 update, let’s imagine what From Software’s masterpiece would look like if it went backwards in generations – to the PSone.
Lilith Walther, an Unreal Engine 4 tech artist and engineer working as lead programmer on indie JRPG Witch, is doing exactly that. She took to Twitter to reveal eye-catching clips of the Bloodborne PSX demake she’s working on – and it looks pretty slick.
Can’t save without a save point? pic.twitter.com/5AAQrqCV4B
– Lilymeister ?????? BLACK LIVES STILL MATTER (@ b0tster) January 16, 2021
You can now load maps by entering a load zone. Right now it only supports one entrance per map so multi entrance support is next! pic.twitter.com/JUiSUoecxV
– Lilymeister ?????? BLACK LIVES STILL MATTER (@ b0tster) January 17, 2021
And that’s everything for todays thread! Thanks for checking it out everyone ??
– Lilymeister ?????? BLACK LIVES STILL MATTER (@ b0tster) January 17, 2021
the retargeting broke but that made it 100x better pic.twitter.com/4yPw0LF9Zf
– Lilymeister ?????? BLACK LIVES STILL MATTER (@ b0tster) January 17, 2021
The sparse 90s 3D visuals give Bloodborne a satisfyingly chunky look, like a gothic Tomb Raider of yesteryear. If anything, the framerate is too high for a PSone game!
It’s early days, but I’m looking forward to seeing more.
