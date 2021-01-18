While we wait (perhaps more in hope than expectation) for a Bloodborne PlayStation 5 update, let’s imagine what From Software’s masterpiece would look like if it went backwards in generations – to the PSone.

Lilith Walther, an Unreal Engine 4 tech artist and engineer working as lead programmer on indie JRPG Witch, is doing exactly that. She took to Twitter to reveal eye-catching clips of the Bloodborne PSX demake she’s working on – and it looks pretty slick.

Can’t save without a save point? pic.twitter.com/5AAQrqCV4B – Lilymeister ?????? BLACK LIVES STILL MATTER (@ b0tster) January 16, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

You can now load maps by entering a load zone. Right now it only supports one entrance per map so multi entrance support is next! pic.twitter.com/JUiSUoecxV – Lilymeister ?????? BLACK LIVES STILL MATTER (@ b0tster) January 17, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

And that’s everything for todays thread! Thanks for checking it out everyone ?? – Lilymeister ?????? BLACK LIVES STILL MATTER (@ b0tster) January 17, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

the retargeting broke but that made it 100x better pic.twitter.com/4yPw0LF9Zf – Lilymeister ?????? BLACK LIVES STILL MATTER (@ b0tster) January 17, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

The sparse 90s 3D visuals give Bloodborne a satisfyingly chunky look, like a gothic Tomb Raider of yesteryear. If anything, the framerate is too high for a PSone game!

It’s early days, but I’m looking forward to seeing more.