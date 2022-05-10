Kylian Mbappé was in Madrid this Monday and unleashed the rumors in the Spanish capital. The Frenchman took advantage of the day off to eat with some friends in the city of Madrid and the reaction of the Madrid fans was immediate as soon as the news was known. Among those attending that meal was Keylor Navaswho spoke with ‘El Larguero’ of the BE.

“I’d love to say something about Kylian, but I have no idea.. I hope she stays with us. Have I talked to him? Those are personal issues.“, explained the Costa Rican, the Frenchman’s partner in Paris and with whom he has a close relationship. The goalkeeper assured that the congregation of PSG stars in Madrid was due to the fact that “you have to spend your vacation days“.

The goalkeeper, formerly of the white team, also stated that is “very good” in Paris, despite the fact that the arrival of Donnarumma to the team has reduced his prominence, and he remembered his former teammates, to whom he wished the best in the Champions League final. “I hope it goes well for you and you can enjoy“, he concluded.