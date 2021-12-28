I’d like you just one hour: previews, guests and cast of the first episode, December 28th

Tonight, Tuesday 28 December 2021, on Rai 2 at 21.20 the first episode of the fourth season of One hour alone will be aired, the comic entertainment program by Enrico Brignano that reinterprets current events with his irony . After the success of the first three seasons, the appointment is back with an hour of pure fun. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews: cast and guests

The program, written by Enrico Brignano, Riccardo Cassini, Manuela D’Angelo, Luciano Federico, Stefano Sarcinelli and Francesco Velonà, produced by Itv Movie, starts from the idea that in 60 minutes of show Enrico Brignano tackles different topics with his cutting style and popular. Alongside him, the characters of actor Alessandro Betti and actress Marta Zoboli return, who will give voice to the most absurd, but dramatically existing, categories of today’s humanity. And the final Latvian returns with his partner Flora Canto, a cult moment where the two comment on the facts of the episode, and more.

In the first episode of the fourth season of Una ora sola I would like you, being the end of the year, Enrico Brignano will look to the past but also to the future to good intentions for the new year. We will go back to 1973, the year when the reception for the smallpox vaccine was a little different compared to the Covid-19 vaccine; and will then greet this 2021, the year of St. Joseph, symbol of fatherhood. Guest of the episode Federico Zampaglione who will sing his great hits. An “unexpected” participation by Stefano De Martino is also expected. A way to give the line to Bar Stella on the air immediately after.

I would like you just one hour: how many bets

How many bets are scheduled for a single hour would I like you? In all, five episodes will air for the fourth season plus a special for Valentine’s Day. Every Tuesday evening at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. The premiere will be broadcast on Tuesday 28 December 2021; the last one – before the special Valentine’s Day – Tuesday 25 January 2022. Below is the complete program:

First episode: Tuesday 28 December 2021 TODAY

Second episode: Tuesday 4 January 2022

Third episode: Tuesday 11 January 2022

Fourth episode: Tuesday 18 January 2022

Fifth episode: Tuesday 25 January 2022

Valentine’s day special

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Only one hour would I like you on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Tuesday evening at 9.20 pm on Rai 2 (channel 2 or 502 – HD version – of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow him in live streaming through the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.