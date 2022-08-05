It’s not your fault. A Fanpage.it reader sends one to the online newspaper letter addressed to father of Alessia and Giulia Pisanu, the two girls aged 17 and 15 who tragically died in the accident of Sunday 31 July 2022 at the Riccione station, overwhelmed by a Frecciarossa. The father does not rest easy: he always went to pick them up after the disco, but that evening he was not well.

Katia, this is the name of the person who wrote the letter, decided to virtually embrace Vittorio Pisanuthe father of the two sisters from Castenaso, in the province of Bologna, who died in Riccione after spending an evening at the disco.

Dear Dad of Alessia and Giulia, this is an unjust, absurd tragedy, your heart will be in pieces and I’m so sorry. I’m sorry for your beautiful daughters, and I’m sorry for your pain, poor dad.

As a daughter, I would like to send you a big hug, and tell you that “it’s not your fault”. A dad who loves his children wants their happiness, and we children know it well.

Children are not parental property, and teenagers have the right to live, to go out, to be happy. You are a great dad, you wanted the happiness of your daughters, you always accompanied them and then you waited for them to take them home, a big daddy heart. That day, however, you were not well, you did not manage to accompany them as you always did, you could not imagine.

Dad of Alessia and Giulia Pisanu, you are the symbol of all the fathers who love their children

Katia says this several times, as a daughter. And she would love to hug him to tell him once again that she is not her fault for everything that has happened. She then she expresses her condolences of hers to the family: