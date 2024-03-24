Can a van like the ID.Buzz – which would then be the heir to the Bulli, the minibus with three rows of seats, symbol of the hippie culture of the 60s – also have its own sports version? Yes sir, it's possible, and Volkswagen has already established the name: GTX. From an aesthetic point of view, it doesn't change much compared to the standard model, if only for a new red shade and a front in which a new black honeycomb grille appears.

New batteries …

The difference is made by the 4Motion all-wheel drive and the two versions that will be launched on the market: a short wheelbase with a newly introduced 79 kWh battery, and a long wheelbase with a special 86 kWh battery, also new. Equipped with an electric motor on the front axle and one on the rear axle which, together, create the 4Motion all-wheel drive, the new ID. Buzz GTX reaches a towable mass of 1,800 kg in the short wheelbase version (braked load, with an 8% gradient) and in the long wheelbase version 1,600 kg, which means respectively 800 and 600 kg more than the standard version .

…and a new color

We were talking about a new color. It is called Cherry Red and will be configurable in a single-color version and on request in a two-tone version in combination with the metallic Mono Silver paint. Furthermore, it will be possible to choose between six other single-color and four two-tone paints. The launch of both IDs on the Italian market. Buzz GTX will occur in the second half of the year at prices not yet officially communicated by the parent company.