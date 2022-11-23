We receive and publish the press release from the lawyer Giulio Vasaturo.

In my legal responsibility of the teacher who took on 23 December 2020 some photos and footage of Senator Matteo Renzi with her mobile phone while he was talking, in the parking lot of the Fiano Romano Autogrill, with another person, later identified in the person of the manager – at the time – from Aisi Marco Mancini, in due protection of my client and in respect of the truth, I represent the following.

In his latest book, in some interviews and during a press conference held yesterday, November 22, 2022, Senator Matteo Renzi reiterated a series of doubts and objective insinuations, stating among other things that the Director General of DIS Elisabetta Belloni would even opposed the state secret «on the relationship between the alleged autogrill professor and the Intelligence structures» (so ne The monster, and. Piemme, 2022).

It must be decidedly excluded, without fear of contradiction, that anyone could have opposed the state secrecy on the relationship between my client and the information and security services since this alleged connection, hypothesized exclusively by Senator Renzi, was and is completely non-existent. It is my concern to specify, in the strict context of the prerogatives recognized to the defender in the preliminary investigation phase, that:

with the utmost serenity and availability, my client has already amply clarified her position before the Judicial Authorities, also demonstrating in a documentary and, therefore, incontrovertible manner the randomness of her presence at the Fiano Romano motorway service station and, obviously, the his absolute extraneousness to intelligence apparatuses;

as a simple and irreproachable citizen, in attending that meeting between the former Prime Minister and, clearly, another exponent of the Public Administration, as he too has an institutional escort, she had the curiosity to document the episode that took place in a place and in ways that are objectively unusual;

precisely because, as admirably reiterated by Senator Renzi himself, every decent person “must not be afraid of those who exercise positions of power in our country” but must on the contrary actively strive to contribute to the democratic control of the work of those who hold public roles of the highest importance , my client (exceptionally) considered that the documentation of that meeting in a public space, between the former prime minister and another public official, was potentially of public interest and, therefore, journalistic;

my assistant did not have the opportunity to hear anything of the conversation between the two, except for the final greetings exchanged by the interlocutors as they approached her car, positioned practically close to their institutional vehicles;

being overtaken shortly after at high speed only by Senator Renzi’s car and not by his interlocutor’s vehicle, while driving along the motorway lane that moves from the Fiano Romano gate towards Florence, my client simply deduced, with obvious inference of good sense, that the other interlocutor must have taken the opposite path towards Rome. In final silence of each appellant and misleading inference on the point, it should therefore be specified that in fact my client only had the opportunity to see Senator Renzi’s car as he drove north on the motorway and only logically deduced stringent, what was the different direction taken by the doctor? The motorway coupon was also produced at the GA which confirms, if ever there was a need, the times and direction of travel of my client’s car;

my client has no reason for particular hostility towards Senator Renzi and has not drawn any benefit, of any kind, from this affair which indeed has caused and entails a certain amount of apprehension in this town, an exemplary mother and teacher who inspired all his life to the value of legality;

having learned that Senator Renzi has expressed an understandable desire to get to know the “professor” to whom he has referred several times in recent months, this defender immediately places himself at the disposal of the former prime minister and his lawyers in order to favour, already in the coming days, a direct conversation between the parties. My client would be very happy to meet Senator Renzi.

Lawyer Giulio Vasaturo