If you are really busy somewhere and you have not read anything about the coolest virtual concert happening in the country, then we can judge you. However, we do not want you to miss this great fun and stay away from it, so here are all the necessary details. Samsung is bringing one great product after another and its latest hit in the market is not one device, but a whole series – Galaxy F Series. Another new update is that Samsung has recently partnered with Flipkart. Samsung is going to organize a spectacular virtual concert #FullOn Festival to launch its first device Galaxy F41 in this series.



The Artist lineup chosen for the concert will make you happy, as it has a special idea behind it – bringing popular big names in every household. From #FullOn fashionable and popular Neha Kakkar to #FullOn singer Neeti Mohan, and rap singer Divine who sets the #FullOn Attitude to Rahul Dua, a stand up comic coming to #FullOn Lotto, all of you will be a part of this great event. And it’s going to be tomorrow! Yes, after many months of boredom, one can see the most memorable evening on 8 October. This event will be spread all over the internet and you will be able to watch its live streaming at 5:30 pm on Samsung’s Facebook page, Twitter handle and YouTube channel. Also, you can see it on the Flipkart App and here on Times of India.

Now, the question is why is there so much enthusiasm for this phone that an entire concert is being organized to launch it? Actually, this phone is a sample of Samsung’s best technical skills and shows Gen Z’s desire for innovation. It comes with such great features that will give users a #FullOn experience in life. This phone comes with a large 6000mAh battery which will not disappoint you in hours of work, studies, bingewatching, gaming, clicking or any other work done in the smartphone. And while you are doing all this, you will get a sAMOLED Infinity-U display to give a similar viewing experience without harming the eyes. Another thing that will not hurt your thumb while clicking a lot of selfies and pictures is its 64MP camera setup as it comes with a tremendous Single Take feature. This #FullOn epic mode gives you up to 10 great outputs with just one click. All you have to do is to record a 10-second video of the fun happening around after clicking on it. Just finish your work and you will get Sal Pictures with different filters and also three videos to upload on your social media in formats like Boomerang!

We have told you, this phone is of course #FullOn! And even our syllabus could not deny it. Performers of the concert believe that the phone represents the #FullOn definition for them:

With the help of Galaxy F41, the colorful world of Neha Kakkar has become more bright:



Niti Mohan is able to capture inspiration moments easily:



Rahul Dua is #FullOn bold with his girlfriend jokes, even when she is sitting in front:



And, like the battery of the Divine Galaxy F41, they do not let their liveliness dissipate:



So you have very little time left. Take out the best outfits from your wardrobe, arrange pizza and fizz, tell your friends about the plan (they may already know), and go full ready with full freedom. Set your alarm for 8 October at 5:30 pm. See you tomorrow

Disclaimer: This is a brand post written by the Spotlight team of the Times Internet.