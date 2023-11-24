Home page World

From: Alina Schröder



A winter low brings icy polar air from the north to Germany. It will be cold and stormy. In which regions snow should fall.

Kassel – From winter there was recently no trace in Germany. The Autumn 2023 was the warmest since weather records began and was particularly wet and mild. But now the sudden turnaround: the winter low brings Niklas Snow-Weather and frost – beyond that it will be quite stormy in some regions.

Graduate meteorologist Dominik Jung von wetter.net According to this, from Friday (November 24th), Germany will reach polar air from the north, which will bring wintry weather conditions. “It’s getting colder with drums and trumpets,” says Jung. The snowfall limit falls drastically – a blanket of snow could even form in the lowlands.

Winter is coming: snowy weather reaches Germany even in the lowlands

The sudden snowfall could particularly surprise drivers on the roads – there is also a risk of slippery conditions. “From 400 to 500 m, no one should be traveling without winter or all-season tires,” said the weather expert. At higher altitudes, temperatures drop to as low as minus 15 degrees at night. A so-called “Arctic Outbreak” is imminent. On Sunday (November 19th) 17 degrees were measured in southwest Germany.

“For a long time it looked as if the mild west to southwest weather would not give up and now winter is suddenly on our doorstep,” explained the meteorologist. Contrary to the original forecasts, early winter could even last a few days in Germany. However, it is still uncertain whether the frosty weather conditions will last until Christmas.

This is what the weather will be like for the next few days:

Friday (November 24th): 4 to 9 degrees, winter thunderstorms possible

Saturday (November 25th): 2 to 7 degrees, snow showers above 400 meters, rain or sleet at lower altitudes

Sunday (November 26th): minus 1 to 5 degrees, constant snowfall from 400 meters

Monday (November 27th): minus 1 to 4 degrees, cloudy, sleet and snowfall

Tuesday (November 28th): minus 1 to 3 degrees, cloudy, snowfall possible

Wednesday (November 29th): minus 1 to 3 degrees, sun and cloud mix, isolated snow showers

Weather warning for storms and frost across the country

Thanks to Deep Niklas, it is expected to snow heavily, especially in the low mountain ranges and on the edge of the Alps. “At altitudes from 400 to 500 m you can at least get the sled ready to go.” However, lower altitudes could come away empty-handed. In areas below 300 meters, “wet, cold, dirty weather” is more likely, as Jung said. A few snowflakes could only fall here at night.

The sleigh can be prepared: a white surprise is looming in Germany. Deep Niklas brings snowy weather and storms. © Montage: Screenshot/DWD/Moritz Frankenberg/dpa

Frost and snow are also accompanied by stormy weather. In Hamburg and on the North Sea coast, a storm surge on Friday night has already washed a lot of water onto land and coasts. The Hamburg fish market was flooded and ferry connections between the North Sea islands and the mainland were canceled. The German Weather Service (DWD) then launched a nationwide Storm-Warning issued.

In addition to the coastal regions, the southwest, the Alpine regions and parts of Thuringia and Saxony are particularly affected. Autumn was already quite uncomfortable and stormy: just recently a hurricane raged in Germany with gusts of up to 110 kilometers per hour.

Machine assistance was used for this article written by the editorial team. The article was carefully checked by editor Alina Schröder before publication.