With Monster Hunter Rise now available to players across all major platforms following last month’s PlayStation and Xbox release, Capcom is turning its attention back to post-launch content support for paid expansion Sunbreak, promising a bunch of new stuff – including a returning elder dragon – in its latest free Title Update.

Arriving next Tuesday, 7th February, Title Update 4 gives Sunbreak hunters at Master Rank 10 or above the opportunity to take on Monster Hunter World: Iceborne’s memorable – and extremely formidable – elder dragon Velkhana, which has the ability to freeze water particles in the air to create devastatingly powerful ice attacks.

Velkhana is joined by Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax – which, like the Risen Teostra, Risen Kushala Daora, and Risen Chameleos before it – has overcome the affliction to become a supremely powerful variant, available to battle from MR 160 onward. Both additions come with associated gear and skills, and can be glimpsed in Capcom’s Title Update 4 trailer below.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – Free Title Update 4 Trailer.

As well as introducing these formidable newcomers to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Title Update 4 further expands on Anomaly Research Quests, introducing the afflicted Chaotic Gore Magala in A8* quests, adding Risen elder dragons from level 111 onward, and raising the anomaly investigation level chapter 220.

Title Update 4 also brings new weekly challenges – including a Dual Threat quest against the Seething Bazelguese and Chaotic Gore Magala, which rewards a pair of cute earmuffs – and a fresh lump of paid DLC. The big DLC ​​addition comes in the form of characters from Capcom’s The Hunting Guide tutorial series – specifically, Lance Gunn, Ran Page, Pup R. and Kit T. – but there’re also new outfits, gestures, poses, hairstyles, makeup, music, voices, and stickers.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak’s Title Update 4 launches for PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox on 7th February, and will be followed by a further Title Update in April, introducing another returning elder dragon and a powered-up monster.