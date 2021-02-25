The intensive care units of the hospitals in the Region registered a 15% decrease in occupancy on Tuesday, falling from 107 to 92 patients, according to the latest data on the evolution of the pandemic published by the Ministry of Health. Although it is still a very high figure, because it represents 75% of the structural capacity, it is already half the peak of the third wave. In fact, the barrier of 100 admitted to the ICU has been lowered for the first time since January 13.

Furthermore, if this downward line is maintained in the coming days, the Region of Murcia will soon abandon phase 2 of healthcare risk. To do this, according to the order published by the Ministry of Health in the BORM on December 14, it is necessary that the average number of hospitalized in ICU is below 100 and that of total admitted, 400. In total, there are 312 patients in the hospitals of the autonomous health system, almost 40 less than the previous day. On Monday there was a rebound that, for now, has remained a parenthesis in the general trend.

Critical Covid patients often require long stays, which explains the slowness with which ICUs are emptied compared to the much faster improvement in floors.

By hospitals



Currently, the hospital that houses the most hospitalized coronavirus patients is Santa Lucía de Cartagena, with 61 in the ward and 28 in the ICU. In the Reina Sofía de Murcia there are 59 patients, in addition to another 11 who require intensive care, while in the Virgen de la Arrixaca there are 35 admitted to the ward and a dozen in critical condition. At the Morales Meseguer Hospital, 34 patients remain in the ward and 19 in the ICU.