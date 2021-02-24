The Intensive Care units of the hospitals in the Region of Murcia registered this Tuesday a 15% drop in occupancy, dropping from 107 to 92 patients. It should be remembered that it is still a very high figure because it represents 75% of the structural capacity, so the pressure still remains, but it is already half compared to the peak of the third wave.

In addition, if this line is maintained in the coming days, the Region of Murcia will soon abandon the phase 2 of healthcare risk. For this, it is necessary that the average number of hospitalized in ICU is below 100 and that of total admitted, 400. In total, there are 312 patients in hospitals in the Region, almost 40 less than the day before. On Monday there was a rebound that, for now, has remained a parenthesis in the general trend.

Health notified 143 cases in the last day, which slows the fall of the curve. It is the highest figure for just seven days, so the comparison with last week is still favorable and the positivity rate for PCR and antigen tests (3,237) was 4.4%. It is good news that it remains below 5%. Nevertheless, total active cases rose for the first time after several weeks, to 1,323, because only 100 infected were cured.

By municipalities, the 16 cases in San Pedro del Pinatar, which was already among the most affected municipalities and has been the second that has reported more infections this Tuesday. In addition, Salud also added 17 to Murcia, 15 to Cartagena, 14 to Cieza, 11 to Lorca, 6 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 5 to Águilas, 5 to Archena, 5 to Mula. The rest are distributed among various locations.

The Region registered nine deaths due to the coronavirus this Wednesday. There were six women and three men of 75, 88, 85, 92, 58, 55, 88, 85 and 83 years. Four were from Murcia, three from Cartagena and two from Yecla. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,440 patients have died in the Region of Murcia.