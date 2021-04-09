The hospital pressure in the health centers of the Murcia region by patients Covid registered this Thursday a slight increase, according to data from the Ministry of Health. The increase was more considerable in ICU admissions, which added four more, going from 28 to 32. The general number of people hospitalized for coronavirus go up to 96, two more. Almost a hundred too, 96 specifically, were the new infections detected in the last 24 hours.

Of the positives reported this Thursday, 25 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 22 to Puerto Lumbreras, 6 to Cieza, 6 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 5 to Cartagena, 5 to Lorca, 5 to San Javier, 4 to Abanilla, 4 to Torre Pacheco. The rest are spread over various locations. The sanitarians carried out 3,123 PCR and antigen tests, so that the positivity rate drops to 3%.

The pandemic once again claimed one more fatality in the last hours. Is about a 54-year-old man from Health Area V (Altiplano). The number of deaths since the beginning of the health crisis amounts to 1,577.

On the other hand, active cases rose slightly. At the moment there are 637 people from the Region of Murcia with coronavirus, five more than Wednesday. A total of 90 citizens overcame the disease this Thursday.