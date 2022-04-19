Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation (TFR) Alexander Bastrykin instructed to study the information of the Russian Ministry of Defense about the upcoming provocations by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) against civilians in Odessa and other regions of Ukraine. This was reported on Tuesday, April 19, by the press service of the department.

“According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is preparing another provocation in the Odessa region with the aim of subsequently accusing Russian servicemen of committing these actions. In the near future, Ukrainian nationalists may use the uniform of Russian servicemen, carrying out demonstrative executions of civilians in it, ”- says in the message.

It is noted that the TFR will ask the Russian defense department for information on the preparation of the above provocations, as well as provocations that may be committed by Ukrainian nationalists on Easter.

“The specified information will be analyzed in order to identify the persons involved in the organization of provocations, and the subsequent criminal-legal assessment of their actions,” the press service of the ICR added.

Earlier that day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the SBU was preparing a provocation with the massacre of civilians in the Odessa region in order to blame Russian troops for this.

According to the head of the National Defense Control Center of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Mizintsev, the SBU plans to record a video with the participation of the supposedly Russian army, so that it will be used in the future by the news agencies of Ukraine and the West for a new stuffing of fakes.

Also on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had attacked civilians in the village of Pologi, located on the territory of the Zaporozhye region controlled by Russian troops. Presumably, the strike was inflicted by a multiple launch rocket system on private houses. As a result of the shelling, an elderly woman was hospitalized with multiple shrapnel wounds to her face.

Russia announced the start of a special operation to protect the Donbass on February 24. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified then, the special operation has two goals – the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. According to him, both of these aspects pose a threat to the Russian state and people.

Also, the start of the special operation was influenced by the situation in the Donbass that worsened in mid-February due to increased shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Then the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of the civilian population to the Russian Federation and asked for recognition of independence. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a corresponding decree.

